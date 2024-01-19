Flames seen shooting out of a Boeing 747, prompting an emergency landing in Miami

A Boeing 747 cargo plane made an emergency landing Thursday night after it was seen spewing flames in the night sky over Miami.

The Federal Aviation Administration, which is already investigating Boeing after an Alaska Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing when a door plug fell off the fuselage midair this month, said in a statement Friday that it will look into the latest incident on an Atlas Air flight.

Atlas Air said in a statement Friday that one of its planes landed safely after an unspecified problem with one or more of its engines shortly after takeoff.

Cellphone video uploaded to Instagram by a Miami resident late Thursday shows a plane fly across the sky with what appears to be a trail of fire behind it.

"Oh, my God, it's on fire! Oh, my God," the person filming the clip is heard saying as the plane leaves a line of bright yellow and red in its wake.

"We can confirm that Flight 5Y095 has landed safely after experiencing an engine malfunction soon after departure from Miami International Airport (MIA)," the airline's statement said.

"The crew followed all standard procedures and safely returned to MIA. At Atlas, safety is always our top priority and we will be conducting a thorough inspection to determine the cause."

The plane, which was headed to Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in Puerto Rico, took off at 10:22 p.m. ET Thursday. It returned to Miami at 10:30 p.m., the FAA said.

The incident in Miami is the latest in a history of issues involving Boeing. The news comes two weeks after the Alaska Airlines flight incident, which prompted the FAA to ground Boeing 737 Max 9 planes across the U.S. That move thrust the nation's air travel into chaos and caused numerous flight cancellations.

Boeing declined to comment on the latest incident, instead directing media queries to Atlas Air.