Two people were injured at Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas Thursday, a spokeswoman for Caesars Entertainment said.

Responding to reports that the injuries involved a flaming cocktail at the celebrity chef's eatery, Caesars' vice president of corporate communications, Jennifer Forkish, said in a statement that a Hell's Kitchen drink has been removed from the menu "out of an abundance of caution."

"Unfortunately, two guests were injured at Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen at Caesars Palace last night," she said. " ... The particular type of specialty drink served at Hell’s Kitchen is served at the finest restaurants worldwide without incident."

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the cocktail in question was a flaming beverage called the Rum Donkey, which the restaurant lists as containing Cruzan Single Barrel Rum, falernum, brown sugar, ginger beer and torched passion fruit.

Gordon Ramsay arrives Feb. 4 at Rolling Stone Live in Houston. Gustavo Caballero / Getty Images

Clark County Fire Deputy Chief Jon Klassen confirmed to NBC News via email that two people who were at the eatery were transported in undisclosed condition to a hospital. He told Associated Press firefighters did not have to extinguish flames when they arrived.

"All of us here at Caesars Palace and the Gordon Ramsay Restaurant Group are concerned for the injured guests, and are hopeful for their speedy recovery," Forkish said.