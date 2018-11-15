Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Elisha Fieldstadt

The U.S. Department of Transportation on Thursday announced the creation of an in-flight sexual misconduct task force.

DOT Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced the task force, which is part of the larger Aviation Consumer Protection Advisory Committee.

"The Task Force will review current practices, protocols and requirements of U.S. airlines in responding to and reporting allegations of sexual misconduct by passengers on board aircraft," said a DOT statement.

Aviation Consumer Protection Advisory Committee guidelines are outlined in the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018, which President Donald Trump signed into law in October.

Members of the sexual misconduct task force will be announced during the Aviation Consumer Protection Advisory Committee's first meeting scheduled for Jan. 16, 2019.