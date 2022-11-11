IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Flights into Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport disrupted by fuel pump fire

A safety inspection forced Friday morning's slow down at one of the nation's busiest hubs.
Airplanes are parked at passenger gates at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.Patrick T. Fallon / Bloomberg via Getty Images
A fuel pump caught fire at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Friday, forcing a ground stop at one of the nation's busiest hubs, officials said.

"A fire occurred this morning at the DFW Airport fuel farm located on the west side of the airport," according to an FAA statement. 

"The fire is out. But the fuel lines are now shut down as the airport conducts a safety inspection. All inbound flights are being held at their departure airport due to lack of available fuel."

This is a developing story. Please refresh here for updates.

