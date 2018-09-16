Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The coastal town of New Bern, North Carolina, wasn't hit head-on by Tropical Storm Florence, but it was hit hard, with flooding that trapped people in their homes and prompted 455 rescues, a city spokeswoman said Saturday.

At the height of the flooding, some residents were trapped in attics, and others couldn't escape because roads were rendered impassable by rising waters, including from the Neuse River.

"There’s nowhere to get out over here," resident Tonya Moore said Friday.

But by Saturday, the city's rescue operations were wrapped up, officials tweeted.

"We have completed all of our water rescues & want to sincerely thank all of the volunteers who helped us save lives," they said.