By Doha Madani

A bill filed Monday aims to repeal gun control measures that were passed in response to the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida.

State Rep. Mike Hill, a Republican elected in November, filed the bill that would essentially repeal a number of measures passed into law in March 2018 as a part of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Act signed into law in March.

The new bill, HB 175, which would remove a mandatory waiting period to purchase firearms other than handguns and a provision which raised the age to purchase a rifle from 18 to 21.

It also would seek to repeal provisions that would allow law enforcement to seize firearms from people who may pose a danger to themselves or others, a measure sometimes referred to as a "red flag law."

Hill told NBC News in a statement that he filed the bill to repeal the regulations in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Act because he took a "solemn oath to support, protect and defend the US Constitution."

"The referenced Act violates the Second Amendment to the US Constitution," Hill said in a statement. "Therefore, I am obligated and duty bound by my oath to file legislation to repeal those measures in the Act that infringe upon the Second Amendment to the US Constitution."

The National Rifle Association, the nation's largest pro-gun special interest group, filed a lawsuit against the state of Florida last year immediately after the post-Parkland laws were passed on similar grounds.

Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg spoke out against the new bill in a livestream on social media Tuesday evening, encouraging his followers to email Hill.

"It's f---ing ridiculous what he's doing," Hogg said. "For the thousands of kids that went up to Tallahassee and worked their asses off to get these laws passed, the least they can do is try not to reverse them their first year back in office."

Hogg also said that reversing the bill "is going to cost lives and the blood is on your hands."

A request for comment from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was not immediately returned.