A Florida couple is charged with aggravated manslaughter after one their children died and their other two children were found extremely malnourished, police said.
Sheila and Ryan O’Leary were charged with one count of aggravated manslaughter of a child due to neglect in the death of their 18-month-old son, according to Cape Coral Police.
On Sept. 27, police responded to a call that the boy had stopped breathing. The 18-month-old was pronounced dead on scene. He weighed just 17 pounds, the average weight of a 7-month-old, according to the Florida Myers News-Press. The newspaper reported the parents told police the 18-month-old only ate raw fruits and vegetables.
Detectives with the department's major crimes unit noted the couple's older children, ages 3 and 5, were extremely malnourished. The children were removed from the home by the Department of Children and Families for their safety.
Shortly after the medical examiner determined the 18-month-old's cause of death on Nov. 6, the O'Learys turned themselves in to police.
Sheila, 35, and Ryan O'Leary, 30, were also charged with one count of child neglect causing great bodily harm and one count of child neglect without great bodily harm.
They are both being held at the Lee County Jail on $250,000 bond.