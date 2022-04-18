Florida court overturns CDC mask mandate for planes and trains, calling it 'unlawful'

A federal judge on Monday struck down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's rule that all travelers must wear masks on airplanes, buses, trains and other modes of public transportation, calling it "unlawful."

The ruling, from U.S. District Court Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, Florida, said the CDC had overstepped its legal authority by imposing the mandate in February 2021.

The mask requirement "violates the procedures required for agency rulemaking," Mizelle wrote.

The CDC has renewed the travel mask mandate several times, most recently extending it through May 3.

"The court agreed that the CDC overstepped its statutory authority when it ordered every person who enters a travel conveyance or travel hub to wear a mask," Brant Hadaway, the attorney who introduced the lawsuit, told NBC News via text.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit are two women, Ana Carolina Daza and Sarah Pope, along with the Health Freedom Defense Fund, a Wyoming nonprofit that has challenged Covid vaccine and mask mandates in other parts of the country.

The suit alleged that the CDC mandate was "arbitrary and capricious," since it gave exemptions to certain groups — like children under 2 years old — but not others.

Daza said her anxiety should qualify as a medical exemption to the CDC rule, while Pope said the "constricted breathing from wearing a mask" exacerbated her panic attacks.

