Florida deputy charged after man covered in gasoline ‘cooked alive’ in fire sparked by stun gun

A Florida deputy who discharged a stun gun on a man covered in gasoline has been charged with a misdemeanor, the Osceola County sheriff said Thursday, a day after the victim's attorneys released a statement about the incident.

Deputy David Crawford is charged with culpable negligence, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos López said during a news conference.

The man, Jean Barreto, 26, is charged with reckless driving, fleeing law enforcement and resisting arrest.

Barreto suffered third-degree burns over 75 percent of his body during the Feb. 27 incident at a Wawa gas station in Orlando, the NeJame Law group said in a statement Wednesday.

Jean Barreto suffered third-degree burns over 75 percent of his body. Courtesy NeJame Law Office

An Osceola County sheriff’s deputy is accused of tackling Barreto from behind, knocking him and his dirt bike to the ground and spilling gas, the statement said. At least three other deputies appeared, Barreto’s attorneys said, one of whom used a stun gun on Barreto.

"While being cooked alive, Mr. Barreto sustained third degree burns on approximately 75% of his body, front and back from his feet to the bottom of his neck," the lawyers said.

Barreto’s attorneys added that he was not armed, that he has no criminal record and that he was followed 5 miles out of Osceola County into Orange County, where he stopped to fill up about a mile from his home.

López on Thursday said deputies started following Barreto after numerous 911 calls about a group of bikers pointing guns at people. Barreto, the sheriff said, matched the description of one of the bikers.

The deputies watched Barreto drive erratically for a half-hour before he pulled into the gas station, according to López. When the deputies caught up with him, one of them tackled him, knocking over his bike.

One deputy tried to use his stun gun on Barreto, but it did not work, the sheriff said. A short time later, López said Crawford yelled at Barreto.

"You're about to get tased, dude," he said, according to the sheriff.

Crawford also called for the gas pumps to be shut off, then deployed the stun gun immediately after his warning to Barreto, López said.

A fireball ignited seconds later, according to video released by the sheriff's office.

"Under the law, his actions were reckless and held such disregard for human life that it rises to the level of culpable negligence," López said.

He added: "I personally believe there was no malice because he also received burns."

Barreto's attorneys on Wednesday said it was "alarming" that "the Osceola County Sheriff's Office is conducting its own internal investigation rather than turning this horrific matter over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which it should have."

López the next day defended the decision, saying the sheriff's office handled the investigation because there was not a firearm involved, and he believes in the "integrity" of his detectives.

Barreto, after 10 weeks, is still "undergoing potentially life saving but excruciating painful treatment," his attorneys said. "He is without skin on most of his body, his skin having been burned off."