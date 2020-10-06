Florida extends voter registration deadline after website problems

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday the state is briefly extending its voter registration deadline after its website crashed in the final hours of availability.

Florida residents now have until 7 p.m. ET on Oct. 6 — the same day that DeSantis made the announcement — to register online or in-person, Secretary of State Laurel Lee said in an emailed statement.

Voters who tried to visit the Florida Department of State website Monday night were greeted with a message from Cloudflare, a cybersecurity company that specializes in mitigating attacks from hackers who try to knock sites offline with a massive influx of traffic. The voter registration site received 1.1 million visitors an hour, Lee said.

But Cloudflare’s CEO, Matthew Prince, said that increased traffic to election sites Monday night didn’t appear to be an attack.

“Traffic up, but that’s to be expected as people are legitimately registering to vote,” Prince said in a text message Monday evening. “As of now, no indications of malicious traffic to any of the voter registration sites we help protect.”

The problems lasted for “about seven hours,” DeSantis said in a news conference on Tuesday.

Demos, a progressive think tank, sued Florida Tuesday afternoon, asking a court to further extend the deadline, saying voters needed more than part of a day to learn they could still register.

Florida is one of at least three states whose voter registration sites have gone offline in recent weeks, though the only one that did so on the eve of a voter registration deadline.

Pennsylvania’s Department of State website went down for more than 24 hours over the weekend, which the department blamed on a third-party outage.

The Illinois Board of Elections’ registration website went down for several hours on Sept. 22, National Voter Registration Day, after social media ads for voter registration brought enormous traffic to their site, Matt Dietrich, spokesperson for the Illinois State Board of Elections, said.

“When Facebook and Google started their push, we were seeing up to 1.8 million hits per hour,” Dietrich said in an email. “It was still functioning very slowly for some users but the vast majority of users were getting error messages throughout the day.”

The registration websites of Pennsylvania and Illinois have both resumed functionality. Their registration deadlines are Oct. 19 and 18, respectively.