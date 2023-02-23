Florida family remembers 9-year-old who was fatally shot as 'amazing gymnast' and 'a true joy'

PINE HILLS, Fla. — The 9-year-old girl killed in a shooting spree in Pine Hills, Florida, was remembered by her family on Thursday as an “extremely smart” and funny little girl who was an “amazing gymnast” who one day could have competed as far as the Olympics.

T’yonna Major, 9, was fatally shot on Wednesday after a gunman accused of shooting three people walked into a nearby home and shot the girl and her mother, authorities said.

T’yonna was “the apple of her parents’ eye, she was just a true joy to them,” Phyllis Turner, T’yonna’s maternal great-aunt, told NBC News.

“She was extremely smart. She was at the top of her class. She was an amazing gymnast,” Turner said.

T'yonna Major. Family photo

Turner added that T’yonna’s gymnastics coach wanted to “really take her under her wing” and nurture her talent because she believed the girl “had the ability not only to excel and go to the Olympics,” but also to compete in gymnastics in college one day.

“She was a perfectionist. She didn’t like second and third place,” Turner said of her great niece.

“She just believed in excelling in everything she did,” Turner said.

T’yonna was also a “funny little girl” who “brought so much joy and laughter to everybody,” she said.

Turner said T’yonna’s parents are “absolutely devastated” at the loss of their daughter who had such a bright future ahead of her.

Tokiyo Major, the girl’s father, wrote in a GoFundMe post for the family that T’yonna was “a light to everyone that knew her. She was everything to us.”

“Senseless violence has taken the life of my little girl,” he wrote.

Neighbors described their section of the Pine Hills area as quiet and said that it felt like it had become noticeably safer over the past decade after a period when drugs were more common.

Thermon Patterson, 66, said he’s lived in Pine Hills for 17 years. He said the Major family was relatively new to the area, and mostly kept to themselves.

Patterson saw Tokiyo Major rushed out into the street yesterday crying for help, saying his daughter had been shot. Patterson didn’t see the suspect directly, but felt he could have easily been targeted since he often sits outside his house, which is across from the Major family.

“I’m glad he’s off the street,” Patterson said of the suspect.

Another neighbor, who wished only to be identified as Pamela, 60, fought back tears as she described how the shooting had shattered her otherwise tranquil street.

“Ain’t no bad people in this neighborhood,” she said. “We still don’t know how this happened.”

T'yonna was one of three people killed on Wednesday in the shooting spree, along with a woman and a TV reporter.

Keith Melvin Moses was suspected of first killing Nathacha Augustin, 38, and then returning to the scene of the crime several hours later and shooting four other people, killing the 9-year-old girl and TV journalist.

A Spectrum News 13 crew was in Pine Hills shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday covering Augustin’s death, authorities said.

The reporter, identified by Spectrum News 13 early Thursday as Dylan Lyons, died from his injuries, police said. A photojournalist, who the outlet identified as Jesse Walden, was critically injured.

Turner said that the girl’s mother, Brandi Major, was shot in the arm but was released home from the hospital late Wednesday. She said that while Brandi was physically stable, emotionally, the entire family has been devastated and crying from one moment to the next.

The principal of Pine Hills Elementary School, where T'yonna went to school, said in a message to the school community that T'yonna was a “kind and beautiful young girl with an infectious smile. She will be missed dearly.”

“I know I speak for our entire Pine Hills community when I express the grief that we feel at the loss of one of our own,” Principal Latonya Smothers said.