Florida father, 2 young children apparently drown in backyard pool

A father and his two young children died in an apparent drowning in a backyard pool in Florida on Thursday, police said.

A woman who is the man's husband and the children's mother found them unresponsive at the home in Hollywood, about 20 miles north of Miami, NBC South Florida reports.

The identities of the man and his two children, ages 2 and 5, were not released by the Hollywood Police Department, according to the outlet.

Police did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment Friday.

Officers were called about 3:30 p.m. to respond to a home where three people had drowned, NBC South Florida reported.

When police arrived, the man and his children were unresponsive. Resuscitation attempts did not work and they were pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Police deemed the incident an accidental drowning and no foul play was suspected, NBC South Florida reported.

Neighbors who spoke to the news outlet said they were devastated because they had seen the children who died playing in the neighborhood last weekend.