Florida Gov. DeSantis recruits unvaccinated officers with cash bonus

Police officers who risk losing their job for not wanting to get vaccinated or make their vaccination status known may receive a $5,000 bonus to work in Florida.

On Sunday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told Fox News that he wants out-of-state officers and sheriffs deputies to help patrol his state.

“We’re actually actively working to recruit out-of-state law enforcement because we do have needs,” the Republican governor told host Maria Bartiromo. “So in our next legislative session, I’m going to hopefully sign legislation that gives a bonus to any out-of-state law enforcement that relocates in Florida.”

DeSantis mentioned the New York City, Minneapolis and Seattle police departments as possible targets. The Chicago Police Department could also be an option.

New York City has announced that city employees — including police officers and firefighters — must get vaccinated or be placed on unpaid leave.

In Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot is at odds with the Fraternal Order of Police over her mandate for all city employees to report their vaccination status or be placed on unpaid leave.

The mandate is being challenged in court.

During his interview, DeSantis claims vaccine mandates are unconstitutional, take away from people’s right to choose and hurt nurses and officers.

“It will wreak havoc in the economy because even if a small percentage of these folks end up losing their jobs or voluntarily walking away, you’re going to have huge disruption in medical, in logistics, in law enforcement,” the governor said. “And so, in Florida, our policy is very clear, we’re going to have a special session and we’re going to say nobody should lose their job based off these injections.”

DeSantis then attempted to poach any officers who may be disgruntled or unhappy about getting vaccinated.

“If you’re not being treated well, we’ll treat you better here, you can fill important needs for us,” the governor said.

In Los Angeles, city workers without an approved exemption must be vaccinated or face termination on Dec. 18.

On Monday, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore told MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle that vaccines will save lives for his officers and their families.

“We want to make sure they’re educated, we want to make sure they’re following the science,” Moore said. “Ultimately, the vaccine mandate that the city is imposing on all of its employees, I think it will help.”

About 70 percent of LAPD is vaccinated.

DeSantis isn’t the first lawmaker to try and poach law enforcement.

Earlier this month, Indiana Senator Mike Braun, a Republican, said Chicago officers are welcome in his state.

“Come on in to Indiana, we are a state of choice and free enterprise,” Braun told Fox News during an interview. “You’ll have choices individually.”