Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says parents should decide if their children wear masks to school

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed Friday that he'll bar any local school district from requiring students to wear masks even as the nation fights a resurgence of coronavirus.

The Sunshine State's chief executive said he disagreed with guidelines issued Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends that all students in kindergarten through 12th grade wear coverings when they return to classrooms this fall.

DeSantis said school districts in his state won't have the choice to set such a mandate.

"Very soon I'll be signing an executive order which directs the Florida Department of Education and Department of Health to issue emergency rules protecting the rights of parents to make this decision about wearing masks for their children," the governor told supporters at a Cape Coral restaurant.

"We think that's the most fair way to do it," he added.

DeSantis went on to say that he and his wife have always opposed masks for their children.

"I have young kids. My wife and I are not going to do the masks with the kids. We never have," he said. "I want to see my kids smiling. I want them having fun."

