Florida gymnastics coach accused of sexually abusing two underage students

MIAMI — A South Florida gymnastics coach is in jail following accusations that he had sex with two girls when they were underage.

Oscar Olea, 38, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of sex crimes with minors over 12 but under 18 while under familial or custodial care, the Miami Herald and NBC South Florida reported.

Olea sexually abused the two students around 2011 while he was their coach, prosecutors said. Arrest warrants showed that the victims were 14 and 16, though the younger victim told the Herald that she was 13 when the abuse started. Investigators said Olea developed a brother-sister relationship with both victims, which later turned sexual.

At a hearing Thursday, Miami-Dade Judge Mindy Glazer found probable cause and ordered Olea held without bond, according to NBC South Florida.

Olea's attorney tried to convince Glazer that he isn’t a flight risk, the news station reported.

“Even when this investigation began, we’ve been present with the and cooperating with the police department and we went straight to the police department when they said there was a warrant and we were there immediately so it’s not like we’re hiding,” attorney Beatriz Llorente said, according to NBC South Florida.

Olea was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Miami-Dade court, but the hearing was rescheduled to Tuesday.

Key Biscayne police started an investigation into Olea, which prompted additional victims to come forward, the news station reported.

Oscar Olea, right, during a hearing in Miami-Dade. WTVJ

Key Biscayne residents held a town hall meeting in February with police once word got out about the coach’s alleged behavior, NBC South Florida reported.

“It took a lot of courage for the victims to come forward and speak with police. I want to thank our police department as well as the Miami-Dade Police Department for working tirelessly on this investigation. Thanks to the efforts of many, our residents can feel some relief,” Key Biscayne Mayor Joe Rasco said in a statement.