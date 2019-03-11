Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 11, 2019, 2:37 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke and Associated Press

A baseball coach and his wife were killed and their son was injured when they were electrocuted while installing a new scoreboard at a Florida high school.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon at Liberty County High School in Bristol, west of Tallahassee, when Coach Corey Crum was repairing objects damaged by Hurricane Michael last October, authorities said.

Crum, 39, who was the head baseball coach, was operating a boom lift and unloading equipment from a trailer when the lift struck overhead power lines, the Liberty County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

"This electrified the boom lift electrocuting Coach Crum," the department said.

Crum's wife, Shana, 41, was electrocuted trying to help her husband, and their 14-year-old son, Chase, was electrocuted trying to help his parents, authorities said.

The couple died at the scene, authorities said. Chase was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

A few players from the baseball team as well as parents were present when the accident happened. The students were bused to the high school's gym where grief counselors were made available.

Officials called the deaths a "tragic event which has rocked our community to its core."

"We ask for prayers and respect for the family, students and parents involved," the sheriff's department said.