March 11, 2019, 2:37 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke and Associated Press

A baseball coach and his wife were killed and their son was injured when they were electrocuted while installing a new scoreboard at a Florida high school.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon at Liberty County High School in Bristol, west of Tallahassee, where Coach Corey Crum was making repairs after Hurricane Michael caused damage in the region last October, authorities said.

Crum, 39, was operating a boom lift and unloading equipment from a trailer when the lift struck overhead power lines, the Liberty County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

"This electrified the boom lift electrocuting Coach Crum," the department said.

The Liberty County High School baseball field. Google Maps

Crum's wife, Shana, 41, was electrocuted trying to help her husband, and their 14-year-old son, Chase, was shocked trying to help his parents, authorities said.

The couple died at the scene, authorities said. Chase was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Shana Crum was a health aide in the Liberty County School District, said David Summers, the Liberty County School District's superintendent. Her husband was the head baseball coach.

More than 20 people, including players from the baseball team and parents, were present when the accident happened. The students were bused to the high school's gym where grief counselors were made available.

"The district is assigning additional School Resource Deputies to support students, parents and staff," Summers said. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to those impacted by this tragedy."

Officials called the deaths a "tragic event which has rocked our community to its core."