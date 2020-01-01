Florida high school football star hit by train in suicide was under pressure, uncle says

A 17-year-old Florida high school football star who died by suicide Monday had been under pressure and was taking care of his mother and siblings, the teenager's uncle, Thomas Gowdy, said.
Bryce Gowdy was killed when he was struck by a freight train shortly after 4 a.m. in Deerfield Beach, about 17 miles north of Fort Lauderdale, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said. The medical examiner's office on Tuesday ruled the teen's death a suicide, according to ESPN.
Bryce was just days away from enrolling at Georgia Tech on a football scholarship when he died, according to the Sun-Sentinel. The young student athlete, however, was reportedly struggling with leaving his family, who were homeless and staying in a hotel, the outlet reported.
Thomas Gowdy told NBC News in a phone interview on Wednesday that his nephew was the head of the household.
"There was neglect from one side [of the family] and too much responsibility from the other side," he said.
Thomas Gowdy said the family was hurt by Bryce's passing. "You could never see this coming, no matter how much you know the person," he told NBC.
Georgia Tech's head football coach, Geoff Collins, said in a tweet Monday that he was heartbroken over the tragic news.
"Bryce was an outstanding young man with a very bright future," Collins said in a statement. "He was a great friend to many, including many of our current and incoming team members. On behalf of our coaches, players, staff and families, we offer our deepest condolences to Bryce’s mother, Shibbon, and his brothers, Brisai and Brayden, as well as the rest of his family members, his teammates and coaches at Deerfield Beach High School, and his many friends."
Thomas Gowdy said he wants Bryce to be remembered as a "light in everyone's life that he came into contact with."
"He was a smart kid who was ahead of his time. He was observant because he loved to learn just like he loved to read. He was taught to be kind and humble," his uncle said.
A GoFundMe page set up to help with funeral costs has already exceeded its goal of $50,000. As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 1,000 people had donated over $64,000.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.