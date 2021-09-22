Florida lawmaker files Texas-style abortion bill

A Florida state representative filed a bill Wednesday similar to one recently passed in Texas that would ban abortions as early as six weeks, before many women even know they are pregnant.

Rep. Webster Barnaby, R-Deltona. Meredith Geddings / Florida House of Representatives

The bill, filed by Webster Barnaby, a Republican, would fine physicians at least $10,000 for each abortion performed. It would also allow people to sue anyone who helps end a pregnancy in violation of the law.

State Rep. Anna Eskamani, a Democrat, slammed the bill, calling it "disgusting" and "extremist."

“This gross excuse of a bill attacks women and birthing people who are seeking an abortion before they even know they are pregnant,” she said in a statement. "It also attempts to mimic Texas by creating a process for civil action towards those that help someone in Florida end a pregnancy after 6 weeks."

The bill also changes Florida's abortion law language referring to a fetus as an "unborn child."

Texas' abortion law, known as S.B. 8, went into effect Sept. 1. It bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy and will be enforced through private citizens' lawsuits, rather than through the state government. It includes first-of-its-kind language that allows anyone, even someone outside Texas, to sue an abortion provider or anyone else who helped someone get an abortion after six weeks for at least $10,000 per defendant.