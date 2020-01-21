Florida man arrested and being investigated for string of sexual assaults

A Florida man was arrested over the weekend, reportedly in connection to dozens of sexual assaults going back decades in the Sunshine State.
The man remained in the custody of Brevard County Sheriff's deputies on Monday, following his arrest on Saturday in Palm Bay, Florida, in an armed sexual battery case out of Miami-Dade County, court and jail records showed.
NBC affiliate WESH in Orlando, which is about 75 miles northwest of Palm Bay, reported that the man is also being investigated for more than 40 sexual assaults in South Florida dating back to the 1980s.
Those attacks were allegedly committed by a man dubbed the "Pillowcase Rapist" because he would cover victim's faces during crimes committed between Miami and Deerfield Beach.
Even before his arrest on Saturday, the suspect was already on Florida's sex offender registry based on a 1991 sexual battery conviction out of Palm Beach, records showed.
Court and jail records did not show if the suspect, who is being held without bail, had hired a criminal defense lawyer as of Monday.
EDITOR’S NOTE (Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, 7:12 p.m. ET): An earlier version of this article included the name and photograph of the suspect. NBC News has removed the identification until it has confirmed that he has been charged in connection to the other cases.