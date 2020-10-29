Florida man accused of changing Gov. Ron DeSantis' address in voter database

A Florida man is accused of changing the address of Gov. Ron DeSantis in the state's voter database.

Anthony Guevara, 20, from Naples, was arrested Tuesday after investigators said he used a computer to change the governor's voter information. He's been charged with altering a voter registration without consent and unauthorized access of a computer.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement began investigating on Monday after DeSantis went to vote and learned that his primary address had been switched to one in West Palm Beach. The governor said he did not authorize the change, according to a Collier County Sheriff's report.

The investigation showed that the address was changed via a computer web browser and traced back to a home in Naples.

On Tuesday, authorities obtained a search warrant and spoke to Guevara, who admitted to changing the governor's information, the report states.

Authorities said that they believe Guevara also accessed the voter registrations of U.S. Senator Rick Scott and basketball stars Michael Jordan and LeBron James but did not make any changes.

Guevara was jailed on a $5,000 bond and released Wednesday morning, jail staff said. His attorney, Mike Carr, said that his client thought that changing the governor's information was a prank and "had no evil intent."

"It shows just how vulnerable the voting system is. Someone with no computer skills, no intent can go in and do this," Carr said Thursday. "He wasn't doing any hacking."

Carr said Guevara has a clean record and he hopes for no jail time.