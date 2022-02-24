Florida man accused of stealing crossbow by stuffing it down pants

A Florida man already charged in a burglary case now faces another charge for allegedly stealing a crossbow by stuffing the weapon down his pants, officials said.
The video released by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday shows the theft at a True Value hardware store that occurred Jan. 22, but was not discovered until around two weeks later, according to court documents.
The video shows the man carrying a crutch in one hand and the crossbow in the other into an aisle, stuffing the weapon into his pants, and then resume walking as though he required the crutch.
Workers at the store in Mims noticed two crossbows missing Feb. 6 and checked the surveillance video, the sheriff’s office said.
An arrest warrant in Brevard County was issued Monday for the 46-year-old man, who is in jail in nearby Seminole County on burglary charges, records show.
The suspect faces a charge of felony petit theft in relation to the crossbow theft, according to the sheriff’s office and online court records.
A public defender’s office representing him in the Seminole County case did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday night.