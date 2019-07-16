Breaking News Emails
A Florida man was charged for allegedly using a pair of scissors to cut off the penis of a man he suspected of sleeping with his wife.
Alex Bonilla, 49, was arrested Sunday after a man told a deputy that Bonilla tied him up at gunpoint and cut off this penis with a pair of scissors. Bonilla then allegedly left with the severed penis, according to NBC-affiliate station WBBH. Two children were in the victim's home, about an hour west of Gainesville, while the alleged attack happened.
Deputies said Bonilla caught the man and his wife having sex a couple of weeks before the incident, WBBH reported.
Bonilla was charged with two counts of cruelty toward a child, and a count each of burglary, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, and use of a firearm, according to inmate records from the Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office.
His bond is set at $1.25 million.
The victim is recovering from his injuries at a local hospital, WBBH reported, but there was no information as to whether his appendage was reattached.
Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a request for more information.