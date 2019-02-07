Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 7, 2019, 9:32 PM GMT By Doha Madani

A Florida man was arrested this week for allegedly having sex with a disabled woman at a group home, leading to her giving birth.

Willie Fred Shorter, 58, faces charges of lewd and lascivious battery on a disabled adult, a felony offense, according to jail records in Brevard County on the state's east coast. He was released on bond Thursday.

The woman, whose identity was withheld by authorities, was living at a group home in Rockledge where Shorter was a caregiver, a police report from Rockledge stated.

The woman has a diminished mental capacity and is unable to consent to sexual activities as a result, according to police.

Police said an initial investigation began in January 2015, after the woman became pregnant. Authorities questioned Shorter and two other men who were identified as potential fathers. There was not enough evidence to take a DNA sample from Shorter at the time, according to the Rockledge police report.

Last year, the woman reported to police that Shorter had inappropriately touched her in the group home.

Shorter, who had previously denied being the father of the woman's baby, agreed to voluntarily give authorities a swab of DNA upon the second investigation, the police report said.

Results from the state's crime lab were returned on Wednesday indicating a 99.99 match between Shorter and the baby, according to police.

Shorter was released on a $15,000 cash bond on Thursday before his initial court appearance later the same day, according to the Brevard County District Attorney's Office. It is unclear whether he has an attorney, based on county court filings.

NBC News reached out to Shorter for comment but did not immediately hear back.