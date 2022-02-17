Florida man arrested after allegedly killing brother, taking person hostage days after prison release

A Florida man has been arrested after allegedly killing his 19-year-old brother and taking a person hostage just five days after he was released from prison, law enforcement said.

Daniel Arthur Redman, 29, was arrested Feb. 11. and charged with premeditated murder and kidnapping with intent to commit/commission any felony, in addition to other charges, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The killing of Redman's brother, Brenden Ray Redman, unfolded on Jan 14.

Deputies responded to a shooting in the area of East Dawson Drive in Inverness and found Brenden Redman “lying in a driveway with apparent gunshot wounds,” the sheriff's office said. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Deputies began to search for the suspect, identified through witness statements as former inmate Daniel Redman, who had just been released from prison five days earlier on Jan. 9.

The suspect was tracked to a motor home a quarter mile away and was found “holding another victim with obvious injuries, as hostage,” the sheriff's office said.

Deputies ordered him to release the hostage and he eventually complied. After the hostage was safe, Redman was ordered to show his hands, but refused, authorities said.

When he refused to comply with the demands, he was shot once by deputies. He was rendered aid and transported to a hospital, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office did not comment on the condition of the hostage victim. The Citrus County Chronicle reported the hostage was a 42-year-old woman.

Redman had been in the sheriff’s office’s custody while receiving medical treatment prior to his official arrest.

He was further charged with possession of a firearm by convicted felon, shoot/throw deadly missile into dwelling/conveyance and burglary with battery.

Redman's appointed attorney, Edward Spaight, said he’d file a written plea of not guilty prior to his March 2 arraignment date.

Sheriff Mike Prendergast called the incident a “terrifying night for our community.”

"In this situation every second counted, where our deputies were able to respond immediately and save the life of another victim. I commend our outstanding team of professionals for their dedication and thoroughness during this difficult case,” he said in a statement.