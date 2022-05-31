Teen arrested after posting guns, caption asking Siri for directions to nearest school, sheriff says

An 18-year-old Florida man was arrested after allegedly posting photos of weapons on social media with the caption, “Hey Siri, directions to the nearest school.”

Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office were tipped off about Corey Anderson's alleged posts on Sunday, just days after the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Anderson posted images of himself with what appeared to be a handgun, a rifle and a tactical style vest along with the caption, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

An investigation found the handgun and rifle were “airsoft guns,” which resemble typical firearms and shoot nonlethal, plastic pellets.

Anderson was arrested at a residence in Lutz, a suburb of Tampa. He was charged with making a written or electronic threat to conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism, officials said.

Lawyer information for Anderson was not immediately available.

Sheriff Chad Chronister slammed “this type of threat as unacceptable.”

“This man intentionally instilled fear into our community as a sick joke, but be warned, this is no laughing matter,” Chronister said. “We will do everything within our power to apprehend, and pursue charges on those who make school-based threats.

"Protecting students is our greatest priority. We take school threats very seriously, if you see something suspicious, please contact us immediately,” he continued.

His arrest came one day after a 10-year-old fifth grader in Lee County, Florida, was arrested on a charge of making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said it learned of a “threatening text message” sent by a student at an elementary school, culminating with the boy's arrest.

“This student’s behavior is sickening, especially after the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a statement.

“Right now is not the time to act like a little delinquent. It’s not funny,” he said. “This child made a fake threat, and now he’s experiencing real consequences.”