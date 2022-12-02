A man in Florida confessed to fatally stabbing his mother on Tuesday because “she never pushed me to be a man,” authorities said.

Matthew Sisley, 21, is accused of fatally stabbing his mother at her home in Kissimmee and lacerating his sister’s hands when she tried to intervene in the attack, according to court documents and a statement from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page.

After deputies caught up to a bloody Sisley on Tuesday afternoon, he confessed at the sheriff's office to stabbing his mother. According to the sheriff's office, he said, “I would do it again."

When a detective asked if Sisley thought his mother deserved to get stabbed, the statement said he responded, “Yes. … Because she never pushed me to be a man."

Sisley was booked in the Osceola County Jail on a charge of domestic aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Authorities have said additional charges are forthcoming.

Jail records Friday showed Sisley remained at the facility on the battery charge with an additional charge of premeditated murder. His bond in the jail indicated $0, according to records.

It was not immediately clear Friday if Sisley had retained an attorney.

According to a motion for pre-trial detention filed by state prosecutors Wednesday in the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court in Osceola County, Sisley’s sister witnessed the deadly attack.

“The victim heard their mother screaming for her life. When the victim came out of her room, she observed the defendant stabbing their mother multiple times with a kitchen knife,” the motion said. “The victim attempted to intervene and sustained multiple deep lacerations to her hands from the defendant cutting her.”

The motion asked the court to keep Sisley in jail without bond.

Sisley’s charging affidavit stated when deputies arrived to the home on a report of a stabbing, they encountered Sisley’s sister screaming, “He killed my mom!”

She appeared to be in shock, the affidavit said.

Sisley’s sister told investigators he woke her up Tuesday morning by knocking on a rear glass door. Matthew Sisley, his sister said, lived a few houses away at their grandmother’s home, the affidavit said. Sisley told his sister had had not slept in days.

She then helped his brother to sleep and went to a hospital where her brother was the previous day, looking for his phone. The affidavit did not explain why Sisley was hospitalized.

Upon returning home, Sisley’s sister saw her brother stabbing their mother by a door near the garage.

She tried to intervene and get between them, and that’s when she was stabbed. She then tried to choke her brother from behind, but he threw her off him and to the ground, the affidavit said.

Matthew Sisley threatened his sister’ life and demanded car keys, according to the affidavit.

Sisley’s sister managed to get her cell phone from another room, called 911 and fled the home. Sisley also left the home, the affidavit said.

The sheriff’s office said Sisley was eventually found a short distance away from the home where the stabbings occurred.