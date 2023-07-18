Florida man dead after he stabbed woman, fired at officers, police say

A Florida man who stabbed the mother of his children Monday was killed by police officers after opening fire on them after a chase and crash, Tampa’s police chief said.

The 33-year-old, who was described as a suspect and who was not immediately identified, was armed with what police said was an AK-47 rifle when he pointed it officers at 5:48 p.m., Police Chief Lee Bercaw told reporters.

A vehicle chase ended with the man crashing into another vehicle, Bercaw said.

Officers secure the scene in Tampa, Fla., on Monday. WFLA

“Immediately after the crash, the suspect opened fire on our Tampa police officers with that assault rifle,” he said.

The suspect was fatally shot. The number of officers who returned fire was part of the investigation, Bercaw said at a news conference.

The violence began Monday afternoon when the suspect allegedly stabbed the mother of his children, who was in critical condition at a hospital, according to police.

He then took the children to his brother’s house, left the children there, and stole the brother’s AK-47 before leaving, Bercaw said.

His vehicle was spotted at 5:40 p.m. and officers were following while waiting on air support, Bercaw said.

The suspect was not identified, and next of kin had not been notified by Monday evening, police said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the police shooting, officials said.

The children were not injured, and were with a family member Monday night, police said. No officers were hurt in the incident.