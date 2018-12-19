Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

CROWLEY, Texas — Federal court records show a Florida man duped a Texas school district into transferring him nearly $2 million and then used the money to purchase a BMW and Rolex watches.

Records show 61-year-old Donald Howard Conkright was arrested last week and charged with wire fraud. He's currently in the custody of U.S. marshals pending his transfer to Texas.

Donald Howard Conkright Monroe County Sheriff's Office

A manager for the Crowley school district near Fort Worth, Texas, received an email in October saying a construction company that works as a vendor for the district needed to provide updated banking information.

The district owed money to the company and later sent more than $500,000 to a new account. The next day it sent a $1.4 million payment.

The district says it contacted authorities after discovering the fraud and began an internal review.

Court records don't list an attorney for Conkright.