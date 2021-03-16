A Florida man accused of spitting at a Disney World security guard who asked him to wear a mask was arrested last month, according to a sheriff's report released Monday.

Kelly McKin, 51, of North Palm Beach, faces a charge of battery on a uniformed security guard in the Feb.5 incident, according to arrest and court records. McKin denied spitting on anyone, according to the arrest report.

The Orlando Sentinel first reported the alleged spitting incident earlier this month in an article about belligerent behavior Disney World employees have been dealing with over Covid-19 rules.

McKin allegedly spat at the guard after he was told he was required to wear a mask even outside, the arrest report says.

The guard said she was struck by saliva on her forehead but most of it missed, according to the report. The incident prompted her to contact a Covid-19 exposure hotline and told police she wanted to press charges, according to the report.

McKin, who was arrested at Disney the next day, denied spitting and was "adamant that he did not spit on the guard," the sheriff's deputy wrote in the arrest report.

He told the deputy that he got into a discussion with the guard about the mask and that he told her he would wear it while inside the resort.

Disney requires masks at all times except when swimming or dining. The guard told the arresting deputy that McKin spat at her after he was asked a second time to put on a mask.

Online court records show that McKin is free on bond. They do not list an attorney.

No one answered at a phone number listed in the arrest report Monday evening, and the voicemail could not accept messages Monday.