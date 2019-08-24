Breaking News Emails
A white Florida man who fatally shot an unarmed black man during a dispute over a handicapped parking space last year, was found guilty of manslaughter on Friday.
Michael Drejka, who killed Markeis McGlockton at the convenience store parking lot in Clearwater, Florida, in July 2018, told detectives he fired at McGlockton because he had been pushed to the ground and was in fear of further attack.
Drejka was remanded into custody and is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 10. A presentence investigation will be done before the sentencing date.
Drejka did not testify on his own behalf. His defense attorney said Friday during closing arguments that McGlockton caused his own death by shoving the defendant and that Drejka was only protecting himself by firing his gun.
The prosecution rested its case Thursday after two days of testimony. During the trial, which was held in Clearwater, the prosecution played video of Drejka's interview with Pinellas County sheriff's detectives hours after the shooting.
Initially, the sheriff's office did not charge Drejka, who has a concealed weapons license, citing self-defense under the state's divisive "stand your ground" law. But almost a month later, prosecutors filed manslaughter charges against Drejka.
Prosecutors had argued that Drejka started the altercation by confronting McGlockton's girlfriend, Britany Jacobs, because she was parked with her children in the handicapped space. They also said Drejka had no reason to fire as McGlockton was retreating.
Jacobs, McGlockton's longtime girlfriend, testified that she feared for her safety before the argument escalated.
She said she had pulled into the handicapped parking space with McGlockton and their young children to buy snacks and drinks.
As she waited for McGlockton, she said a man began walking around her car. She said she cracked her window open and got into an argument with Drejka when he questioned why she was parked in that spot.
Security video shows Drejka confronted Jacobs in her car outside the convenience store. McGlockton, who caught wind of the argument while inside the store, came outside and pushed Drejka to the ground. Drejka pulled a handgun and fired at McGlockton, killing him.
Drejka's defense team countered that it was Jacobs who was the aggressor in the case, and "not once did Mr. Drejka threaten" either McGlockton or Jacobs. Although McGlockton "had no weapon," defense attorney Bryant Camareno told the court, "he was the weapon," referring to his 190-pound body.