Florida man identified as suspect in quadruple homicide, police say

The Florida man accused of killing four people, including a 3-month-old baby, has been identified by police as Bryan Riley, the Polk County Sheriff's Office announced on Sunday.

Riley, 33, allegedly entered two Lakeland, Florida, homes on Sunday, killing a woman and her baby as well as two other adults.

Also injured was an 11-year-old girl, who was shot several times, but was "doing well," according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

On Monday, a judge denied bond for Riley, according to NBC News affiliate WFLA. One victim was identified as Justice Gleason, 40; the other victims were described as a 33-year-old woman, her 3-month infant, and the baby’s 62-year-old grandmother, WFLA reported.

Riley said he would hire an attorney, but asked for a public defender in the meantime, according to WFLA. It was not immediately clear if Riley had been assigned an attorney as of Monday afternoon.

He is facing four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, two counts of shooting into a building, two counts of armed burglary with assault/battery, second-degree arson and attempted murder in the first degree with a weapon, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Riley is reportedly a former Marine who was honorably discharged and now works as security for ESS Global Corporation, according to WFLA.

“He was driving a vehicle with a Marine Corps, Florida license plate, but he described himself as a survivalist,” Judd said. “And then he said I'm taking meth.”

The shooting began early Sunday when an officer heard gunfire near the Lakeland home. Police responded and saw a man “totally outfitted in body armor” outside.

Officers at the time did not see a gun, and the man ran back inside the home when they approached, Judd said.

“We heard another volley [of gunfire], and a woman scream and a baby whimper,” Judd said. “Our lieutenant tried to make entry into the front of the house and it was barricaded.”

The suspect then engaged the lieutenant in a gunfight around the back of the home. The suspect eventually came out of the house with his hands up, injured by at least one gunshot, and was taken into custody, Judd said.

While being transported, Riley allegedly attempted to take an officer's gun while being treated by emergency medical responders, Judd said. He was then subdued.

“We discovered a man, a woman and an infant in the mother's arms all shot to death,” Judd said. “We went to the house directly behind and found another lady shot to death.”

Riley claimed to hear voices and said those voices instructed him to kill his alleged victims, according to The Washington Post.

He told officers that he shot the infant "because I’m a sick guy. I want to confess to all of it and be sent to jail.”