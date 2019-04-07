Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 7, 2019, 12:58 AM GMT By Dennis Romero

A Florida man was arrested this week soon after being released from jail for allegedly breaking into cars in the jail parking lot, authorities in St. Lucie County said.

Michael Casey Lewis, 37, of Stuart, Florida, was re-arrested after deputies in the parking lot of the jail he just exited say they saw him pulling on the handles of vehicle doors outside the St. Lucie County lockup, according to a sheriff's statement.

Michael Casey Lewis, 37, of Stuart, Florida was arrested Thursday morning by the Port St. Lucie Police Department for grand theft and booked into the St. Lucie County Jail. After being released, deputies in the parking lot of the jail observed Lewis pulling car door handles and learned he had just burglarized several cars right outside the jail. St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office

Treasure Coast Newspapers reported the suspect was originally jailed on allegations of grand theft. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said in its statement that he had "bonded out and was released" when deputies spotted him.

The office alleges "he had just burglarized several cars right there at the jail."

Authorities said at that point Lewis was "re-booked" into jail and now faces more charges. However, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said, he was released based on bond "AGAIN."