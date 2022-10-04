Florida man kidnapped girlfriend's 1-year-old at gunpoint and used the child as a human shield at McDonald's, police say

A Florida man was arrested after kidnapping his girlfriend's 1-year-old boy and leading police on a chase before using the child as a human shield outside of a McDonald's last week, according to police.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Bunker Lane in Palm Coast, about 60 miles south of Jacksonville, on the evening of Sept. 27 regarding a report of a possible child abduction, according to a news release.

The boyfriend of the child's mother, 27-year-old Brandon Leohner, had abducted the 1-year-old "while armed with a handgun and was driving with the child in his lap as he left the residence," police said.

Brandon Leohner, 27, led police on a chase while driving recklessly with the 1-year-old in his lap before stopping at a shopping center where he used the child as a human shield. Flagler County Sheriff's Office

Deputies found Leohner shortly after driving recklessly through medians and speeding on Belle Terre Parkway and attempted to pull him over. The 27-year-old did not comply to the traffic stop and instead fled east onto Florida State Road 100, driving through oncoming traffic before turning into a McDonald's parking lot in a shopping center.

Leohner then exited his vehicle near the McDonald's drive-thru with the 1-year-old in his arms, using the child as a human shield and refusing to listen to police commands to put the child down.

Following a brief standoff, deputies deployed a taser on Leohner and rescued the child. Leohner attempted to flee and resist arrest but a K-9 and taser brought him under control and he was placed in handcuffs.

“Here is a case of a domestic situation turning violent, putting a 1-year-old child and innocent drivers in danger,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. “Fortunately, the child was not hurt and was quickly reunited with his mother.”

Leohner was arrested and charged with "kidnapping, using a minor as a shield, resisting with violence, child neglect, fleeing and eluding and reckless driving." He was taken to a medical center to be treated for his wounds following his arrest and booked at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility Sunday morning, where he remains on $61,000 bond, Flagler County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Messod Bendayan told NBC News.

It was unclear Tuesday if Leohner has an attorney.