A Florida man pleaded guilty Thursday to charges in connection with kidnapping a plastic surgeon and burning his hands with a blowtorch.
Justin Boccio, 33, and co-defendant Sergei Nkorina, 53, were charged with kidnapping and torturing the man, who has not been publicly identified, in January in an attempt to steal tens of thousands of dollars from him, according to records.
The two men, who were indicted in June in the Southern District of Florida, confronted the victim in a Walmart parking lot in Broward County, Florida, on the same day that Boccio had entered the man’s medical office and made false representations on paperwork, according to court records. The two men blindfolded the victim and ordered him into a rental van they had obtained approximately one week earlier. They allegedly tortured the man for hours in a storage facility, burning his hands with a blowtorch and threatening to kill him with firearms and other weapons, according to court records.
The two demanded information about the victim's home address and entry codes, and Nkorina later visited the man's home with a firearm. Boccio and Nkorina bound the victim's hands and feet before leaving him in his vehicle in the parking lot of the Cheetah Gentlemen's Club, court records show.
Boccio pleaded guilty to charges of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Boccio's lawyer says Nkorina had convinced his client to assist in the scheme. Investigators say Nkorina's wife was one of the surgeon's clients.
Boccio was arrested in April and is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 5. He faces a sentence of up to life in prison. Nkorina was arrested and detained in Spain. He has not yet made his appearance in the case.