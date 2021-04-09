Florida man who cyberstalked survivor of 1999 attack sentenced to over 4 years

A Florida man who cyberstalked and threatened a woman who, as a child, survived having her throat cut in an attack was sentenced to more than four years in prison Thursday, prosecutors said.

Alvin Willie George, 25, of Cross City, did not know the woman but had researched the 1999 crime in Texas and sent the survivor and her sisters a crime scene photo, as well as vulgar messages and threatened to kill her, according to prosecutors and court documents.

He was sentenced Thursday to 51 months in prison, or 4 1/4 years, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Idaho said.

The survivor and her friend were attacked and had their throats slit in a bedroom in December 1999, the U.S. attorney's office said. The friend died.

Tommy Lynn Sells attacked the girls near Del Rio on Dec. 31, 1999, according to a plea agreement

Sells was a serial killer who was executed in 2014 after being convicted in a Dec. 31, 1999, killing of a child in Texas and an attack on a friend who survived.

Many federal court documents in George's cyberstalking case are sealed, and publicly available court documents do not say why George stalked and harassed the survivor or her sisters.

A request for comment from his federal public defenders was not immediately returned Thursday night.

George researched the 1999 killing and attack on the internet and used Facebook accounts to send the crime scene photo and messages beginning in 2016, the U.S. attorney's office said.

He sent abusive and vulgar messages to the survivor and threatened violence that included the victim's address, according to court documents.

He was indicted in December 2019.

George pleaded guilty to two counts of cyberstalking. The charge carries up to five years in prison. He was also sentenced to three years of supervised release, prosecutors said.