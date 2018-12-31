Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Doha Madani

Four men were arrested early Monday morning and accused of stealing more than $500,000 worth of Patron Tequila in Tampa, Florida.

Deputies say they found Vidal Estrada, Lemuel Escobar, Humberto Ramirez, and Alberto Obaya taking cases of Patron Tequila from a stolen semi-trailer after a driver found it was missing following a stop for dinner in Tampa, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The men had allegedly already transferred 20 cases of the tequila to a box truck registered to them before deputies found them.

There were approximately 966 cases of the tequila with a retail value of $507,105, according to the sheriff's office.

All four men were charged with resisting an officer without violence, grand theft, and burglary of an unoccupied conveyance. Obaya, 46, was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The men are being held in jail and scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.