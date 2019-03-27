Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 27, 2019, 1:36 PM GMT By Farnoush Amiri

A Florida woman was charged with child neglect after investigators found that she was allegedly under the influence when her toddler nearly drowned in a hotel hot tub.

Apryl Connolly, 36, of Deltona, was at the Perry's Ocean Edge Resort in Daytona Beach Shores on Sunday night with her twin boys and their father, when one of the children stepped into the middle of the hot tub and went under the water, according to a police news release.

Apryl Connolly was charged with child neglect after a 3-year-old boy nearly drowned in a hot tub at a resort in Florida. Volusia County Corrections

The hotel desk clerk was watching the surveillance video from the lobby and radioed another staff member who was able to pull the boy from the water and begin performing CPR, police said.

The child began to breathe on his own and was transported to Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital in Orlando, Daytona Beach Shores police said.

While reviewing surveillance tape, investigators said they saw that while her son was being resuscitated, Connolly went to her purse and threw something in the garbage.

Police said they later found a pill from the garbage and the mother later revealed she consumed alcohol, marijuana, oxycodone, and Suboxone prior to the incident.

Connolly was charged with felony child neglect and destruction of evidence and is being held with no bond.