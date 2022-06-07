Florida murder suspect accidentally drowns in Missouri river while on the run from authorities

A man who fled Florida over his alleged involvement in two murders died Sunday after he accidentally drowned in a Missouri river, authorities said.

Sherron David McCombs Jr., 22, was floating with a group of acquaintances in the Current River when he drowned, a spokesperson for the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

Troopers received a call around 3 p.m. about a person who went underneath the water and did not resurface. A rescue team pulled McCombs' body from the river shortly after they arrived.

Spokesperson Clark Parrott said troopers were initially unaware that McCombs was wanted in Florida. He believes McCombs had been using a fake name.

"He had been using a fake name with them [his acquaintances] because none of the information they had checked out with us," Parrott said. "So one of our troopers has a portable fingerprint ID machine, and they were able to ID him and as soon as they did that's when it set off all kinds of alarms as to who this gentleman was."

Parrott said Missouri State Highway Patrol never had any interactions with McCombs. He believes McCombs was working with some of the acquaintances at the river in Memphis, Tennessee, about three hours away. Parrott said the group most likely came down to the river to hang out.

McCombs had been on the run from Tampa police since May 6, according to a post by Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay. McCombs was wanted for two murders that took place on Nov. 1, 2021, and Jan. 3, 2022.

A reward of up to $5,000 was offered for information that led to his location and arrest.

Further details about the murders were not immediately available. The Tampa Police Department said it would give additional information at a Tuesday afternoon news conference.