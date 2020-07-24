Florida news reporter reveals cancer diagnosis after viewer spots lump on her neck

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A Florida news reporter said she found out she had cancer after a viewer sent her a concerned email about a lump on her neck.

Victoria Price, a reporter with NBC affiliate WFLA-TV in Tampa, said the viewer emailed her last month and encouraged Price to see her doctor.

"As a journalist, it's been full throttle since the pandemic began. Never-ending shifts in a never-ending news cycle. Adjusting to remote workflows and in my case, taking on a new investigative role," Price wrote on her social media pages Thursday. "We were covering the most important health story in a century, but my own health was the farthest thing from my mind."

The reporter shared the email she received from the viewer.

"Hi, I just saw your news report. What concerned me is the lump on your neck. Please have your thyroid checked," it read. "Reminds me of my neck. Mine turned out to be cancer. Take care of yourself."

Price said the lump on her neck is cancerous and is in the middle of her thyroid pushing the gland up and out, causing a "subtle protrusion." She will undergo surgery on Monday to remove the tumor, her thyroid, and a couple of nearby lymph nodes.

"Doctor says it's spreading, but not too much, and we're hopeful this will be my first and last procedure," she wrote. "Had I never received that email, I never would have called my doctor. The cancer would have continued to spread. It's a scary and humbling thought."

Price ended her post by saying she "will forever be thankful" to the viewer who emailed her.

"She had zero obligation to, but she did anyway. Talk about being on your side, huh? The world is a tough place these days. Don't forget to take care of yourself. Take care of each other. Love y'all and see you soon," she wrote.

Thyroid cancer, up until recently, was the most rapidly increasing cancer in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society. This is largely due to increased detection and "appears to be the result of the use of more sensitive diagnostic procedures" that can detect incidental small thyroid nodules that might not have been found in the past.

Women are three times more likely to develop thyroid cancer than men, the organization said.

WFLA re-tweeted Price's post on Twitter and said they are "sending all of our love" and wished her a speedy recovery.

Several journalists sent the reporter uplifting messages.

"Wow truly '8 on your side' @WFLA @WFLAVictoria sending you support from DC," tweeted Nexstar Media Group Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer. "Incredible story. Thank you for sharing and you got this girl!!"

"Sorry to hear about this, I wish you the very best," KLBK meteorologist Nick Kraynok tweeted. "I went through cancer, along with six weeks of chemo eight years ago, if you need anything, or have any questions, let me know!"

WTVT reporter Haley Hinds called the viewer who emailed Price a "guardian angel."

"What a blessing they are, to have taken the time and care to reach out. Sending you lots of love for a successful procedure and quick recovery," she tweeted.

Last year, "Inside Edition" host Deborah Norville underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from her neck after a viewer spotted a lump on her neck.