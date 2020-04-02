Florida pastor says he got death threats after being charged for violating coronavirus order

The pastor of a Florida megachurch — arrested this week for allegedly violating local orders against mass gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic — said Thursday he's received death threats stemming from these "trumped-up charges."
But in a lengthy statement defending himself, pastor Rodney Howard-Browne also admitted that the right move now is to cancel Sunday services at The River at Tampa Bay church.
"At this point, we believe it is prudent to take a pause by not opening the church doors this Sunday," according to Howard-Browne. 'This will allow an opportunity for people to take a deep breath and calm down."
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister secured an arrest warrant against Howard-Browne and had deputies from neighboring Hernando County arrest the pastor at his home on Monday.
He was booked on suspicion of unlawful assembly and violation of public health emergency rules, both second-degree misdemeanors.
"The word of my arrest has traveled around the world," according to Howard-Browne on Thursday. "While I have received vulgar verbal abuse and death threats from people who do not know me and are not familiar with the facts, I have also received many words of support and prayer. "
Howard-Browne was bailed out the same day he was arrested — but the pastor conceded he doesn't want to be jailed again.
"I have already been arrested once on trumped-up charges," the pastor said. "I am a law-abiding citizen, who respects law enforcement. Like any normal law-abiding person, I would prefer not to be arrested again."
Howard-Browne insisted his church enforced all local orders about social distancing, passed out hand sanitizer to worshippers and had all staff wear gloves.
"The church took extra precautions to more than comply with" the local orders, according to Howard-Browne.
The church posted a live stream of services on Sunday morning and the sanctuary appeared to be crowded — with far less than six feet of separation between worshipers — but not completely packed.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office did not immediately return a call Thursday seeking comment.
Howard-Browne said he hasn't decided if church doors will be open a week from Sunday: "At this time, I have not made any decision about Easter Sunday or services thereafter."