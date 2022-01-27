Florida police chief quits after domestic violence arrest

A central Florida police chief resigned on Wednesday, a week after being arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

Michael Deal’s resignation as the Winter Park police chief was announced Wednesday by city manager Randy Knight at a regular commission meeting, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Division Chief Pam Marcum will run the department, which employs about 75 officers, until Deal’s replacement is found, Knight said. Winter Park is northeast of Orlando. The Winter Park Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

Three members of Deal’s family told Seminole County deputies that Deal battered one of them during an argument Jan. 19 at their Sanford home. While attempting to leave, Deal grabbed a family member by the wrist and pushed the person out of his way, according to the arrest report.

Deal told the deputies he attempted to get around the alleged victim but never laid a hand on that person, the report said. Deal was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge.

Online court and jail records didn’t list an attorney for Deal.

Deal was hired as Winter Park police chief in 2016. He previously served as chief for Atlantic Beach, near Jacksonville.