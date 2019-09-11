Breaking News Emails
By Minyvonne Burke and Daniela Mencos
Multiple people were stabbed early Wednesday morning in Tallahassee, and a suspect is in custody, police said.
The stabbing occurred just after 8:30 a.m. at Dyke Industries, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.
Six people were taken to a hospital. They are in unknown conditions.
Police said when they arrived to the scene they found "multiple stabbing victims and provided immediate medical attention."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.