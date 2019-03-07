Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 7, 2019, 2:27 PM GMT / Updated March 7, 2019, 3:21 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt

A fired Florida police officer was found guilty Thursday of manslaughter and attempted murder in the fatal shooting of a stranded black motorist in 2015.

Nouman Raja, 41, faces life in prison for fatally shooting musician Corey Jones, 31, who was waiting for help for his broken down SUV on the side of a South Florida highway when he was killed by Raja.

The four-man, two woman jury had deliberated for about four hours before delivering the verdict of manslaughter with a firearm and attempted first-degree murder, according to The Associated Press. Raja had no reaction as the verdict was read.

More than two dozen of Jones' family members and supporters gathered in the courtroom for the conclusion of the trial, which had lasted about a week. One told the AP that "the sweetest sound was the click of those handcuffs" on Raja after he was convicted.

Prosecutors say an audio recording of the shooting indicate Raja — who was on-duty but in plain clothes and driving an unmarked white van — had never identified himself.

They said Jones, who was returning home from a performance with drums valued at $10,000 in the back of his SUV, pulled his legally-owned handgun because he feared he was being robbed.

Raja shot him repeatedly. A medical examiner testified that Jones was killed by a shot through his heart. The musician, who also worked as a housing inspector, had also been shot once in each arm.

Raja's attorneys said that he did identify himself and should be protected by Florida's "stand your ground" law because he feared for his life.

The Palm Beach Gardens officer was fired less than a month after the shooting. He has been on house arrest since he was charged in 2016, and is set to be sentenced on April 26.

The last time a Florida officer faced trial for an on-duty killing was in 1989. William Lozano was convicted of two manslaughter counts for fatally shooting a black motorcyclist, causing him to crash and kill a passenger. The verdict was later dismissed, and Lozano was acquitted in a 1993 retrial.