Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 22, 2019, 8:57 PM UTC By Doha Madani

Florida prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against rapper YNW Melly who was charged with the murder of his two friends, according to court documents.

Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, was arrested by the Miramar Police Department in February in connection with the shooting deaths of Christopher Thomas Jr. and Anthony Williams.

Demons, 19, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder after police said he shot the men and covered up the crime with the help of Cortlen Henry, 20. The pair allegedly tried to make the shootings appear to be a drive-by.

YNW Melly attends a party in Hollywood on Feb. 9, 2019. Alex J. Berliner / AP

Williams, 21, and Thomas, 19, were shot multiple times on Oct. 26 in Miramar, which is about 30 miles northwest of Miami. Police said Henry drove the pair to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Henry gave a statement to police after the slayings, but authorities said their investigation did not match the information he gave them.

"Further investigation, supported by forensic evidence, concluded that Demons shot and killed Williams and Thomas Jr., and that Demons and Henry staged the crime scene to resemble a drive-by shooting," police said in February.

The notice to seek the death penalty against Demons was filed Tuesday. Prosecutors have not filed similar paperwork against Henry, who was also charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Demons, who released the songs "Melly the Menace" and "Murder On My Mind," addressed the murders in an Instagram post in February.

"I want you guys to know I love you and appreciate every single one of y’all, a couple months ago I lost my two brothers by violence and now the system want to find justice," he wrote. "Unfortunately a lot of rumors and lies are being said but no worries god is with me and my brother."

Demons, who is out on bond, entered a not guilty plea last month. A lawyer for Demons did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.