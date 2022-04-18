Florida rejects 54 math books, saying some contain critical race theory

Florida's Department of Education rejected 54 math books last week, claiming some of the texts had references to critical race theory, or CRT, and other "prohibited topics."

In a statement released Friday, the department said it had reviewed 132 math textbooks and rejected 54 of them, or 41 percent.

"The highest number of books rejected were for grade levels K-5, where an alarming 71 percent were not appropriately aligned with Florida standards or included prohibited topics and unsolicited strategies," the statement said.

The department said 28 of the books were rejected specifically because they "incorporate prohibited topics or unsolicited strategies, including CRT." Lists of the submitted and accepted books were made available, but did not say how the rejected books referenced critical race theory.

Other rejected books did not properly align to B.E.S.T. Standards, Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking — Florida's answer to Common Core — which Gov. Ron DeSantis has worked to eliminate.

Another set of rejected books both included "prohibited topics" and didn't align with B.E.S.T.

“It seems that some publishers attempted to slap a coat of paint on an old house built on the foundation of Common Core, and indoctrinating concepts like race essentialism, especially, bizarrely, for elementary school students,” DeSantis said of the decision to ban certain math books.

Rep. Carlos G. Smith, a Democrat, called the claim that math books could indoctrinate students "a lie."

DeSantis "has turned our classrooms into political battlefields and this is just the beginning," Smith said.

DeSantis and Republican lawmakers have fought to ban critical race theory, the academic study of institutional racism, in public schools. Critical race theory is typically studied only in colleges and universities.

A bill passed by Florida lawmakers last month would limit how teachers discuss race in classrooms.

Also last month, DeSantis signed a bill that allows parents to decide which books could be banned from school libraries and another that limits teaching on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade classrooms.