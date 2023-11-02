Florida roofing company launches promotion offering an AR-15 and a turkey

A Florida roofing company expects to pick up more business this month after launching a promotion Wednesday offering an AR-15 and a turkey to anyone who buys a roof.

Roof EZ president Jason Polly said in an interview that the company’s “Roof and Gobble” promotion is for customers to protect their homes with a roof, bring their families together over a turkey and protect them with an AR-15.

"Everybody should have an AR-15," Polly said. "Everybody should have the means to protect their homes and their family. It’s not really catered to anybody, any state, any political view, anything like that. It’s all about safety."

After two business days, the Cape Coral business has sold eight roofs and had about 50 inquiries about the promotion, Polly said. During a normal month, the business sells between 30 and 50 roofs, but Polly is hoping the promotion will help sell between 60 and 100 roofs.

Lawyers for the company have said the promotion is legal, Polly said. He emphasized Roof EZ is working with a gun store in Cape Coral.

Anyone who buys a roof because of the promotion will have to wait until after it’s completed to pick up the gun, Polly said.Customers with a concealed carry permit can pick up an AR-15 worth about $500 immediately, he said. If they don’t have a permit, they’ll have to wait three days or the time it takes to pass a background check, in accordance with state law.

"You have to go through all the proper channels before you can walk away with a gun," he said.

No one with the gun store working with EZ Roof could be immediately reached Thursday afternoon. Police in Cape Coral also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The AR-15 semi-automatic rifle is popular among Americans. It is also often one of the weapons used in some of the deadliest mass shootings in the country’s history.

Polly said he’s hoping the gun store, which also operates a shooting range, will provide shooting training for free to anyone who gets the weapon through the promotion.

He added, the promotion is about fundamental constitutional rights.

"If someone has the means to buy a roof, they have the means to go buy their own firearm,” Polly said. "They’re just buying a roof and supporting our Second Amendment right. I support everybody’s First Amendment right. ... They can reciprocate and respect my Second Amendment rights."