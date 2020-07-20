Florida's largest teachers' union files suit against state over school reopenings

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The largest teachers' union in Florida filed a lawsuit Monday against Gov. Ron DeSantis over his administration's push to fully reopen all public schools next month — even as coronavirus cases in the state are spiking.

The Florida Education Association (FEA) accused DeSantis and other state officials of violating a state constitutional mandate to keep public schools "safe and secure." The union asked a state court in Miami to halt the governor's reopening edict, according to a copy of the suit obtained by NBC News.

The lawsuit, filed in circuit court, names several defendants: DeSantis, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, the Florida Department of Education and the Florida State Board of Education. The legal filing is sure to escalate a nationwide political debate over school reopenings amid the pandemic.

“Gov. DeSantis needs a reality check, and we are attempting to provide one,” FEA President Fedrick Ingram said in a statement announcing the lawsuit. “The governor needs to accept the reality of the situation here in Florida, where the virus is surging out of control."

Florida is grappling with a significant surge in coronavirus cases, reporting upwards of 10,000 new cases on Monday alone. DeSantis was heckled by protesters during a news conference in Orlando on Monday afternoon, with some demonstrators shouting, "Shame on you!"

DeSantis, a first-term Republican, did not immediately respond to a request for comment through his press office.

Corcoran issued an emergency order earlier this month in which he said schools were "not just the site of academic learning" but also key places for "nutrition, socialization, counseling and extracurricular activities." He said reopening schools was crucial in terms of "Florida hitting its full economic stride."

The order, which applies to the fall academic semester, requires schools to open at least five days a week for all students, subject to guidance from public health officials. It came after DeSantis recommended all Florida schools reopen at full capacity. He argued that if they remained closed, parents would not be able to return to work.

