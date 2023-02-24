A 6-foot-6 Florida high-schooler pummeled a female school employee, leaving her unconscious after she confiscated his Nintendo Switch, according to police and video surveillance of the attack.

The attack happened Tuesday at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Palm Coast is about 35 miles north of Daytona Beach.

The 17-year-old student is 6-foot-6 and weighs 270 pounds, officials said.

“The student stated that he was upset because the victim took his Nintendo Switch away from him during class,” the sheriff's office statement said.

The teen has been charged with felony aggravated battery with bodily harm and has been turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice, according to the office.

Video from the incident provided by the sheriff shows the student, who is not being identified because he is a minor, rushing toward the worker and pushing her to the ground. She goes limp, and the arrest report said she appeared to lose consciousness.

The video captures the teen kicking the worker twice while she was on the ground. He then hits her more than a dozen times on her body and head, video shows.

The attack lasts about 25 seconds, according to the footage. In the video, several people are seen getting the student off the employee and restraining him.

“The actions of this student are absolutely horrendous and completely uncalled for,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Flagler Schools declined comment Friday, but the superintendent released a statement through the sheriff earlier this week.

"Creating a safe learning and working environment on our campuses is critical," Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt said in the statement. "Violence is never an appropriate reaction.”

After the attack, the arrest report says, the teen spat in the direction of the injured worker and said that when he returns, “he is going to kill her."

The boy’s parents could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.