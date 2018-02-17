Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz willing to plead guilty for life sentence, public defender says

PARKLAND, Fla. — Accused school-massacre gunman Nikolas Cruz is looking to plead guilty in exchange for a sentence of life without parole, his state-appointed defense attorney said Friday.

Broward Public Defender Howard Finkelstein confirmed to NBC News that Cruz’s attorneys plan to discuss a guilty plea with prosecutors and they are "willing to plead guilty to life without parole."

Cruz was charged Thursday with 17 counts of premeditated murder for the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School here. The death penalty hasn't yet been formally put on the table, but the defense lawyers said they're certain prosecutors would seek the death penalty, according to NBC Miami.

"There is only one question: Should this young man live or should he die by execution?" Finkelstein told the Sun-Sentinel. He said no one would benefit from "a circus of a trial.'

Meanwhile, it was revealed earlier Friday that the FBI had received a tip about Cruz being a potential danger six weeks ago, but no one passed along the information to agents in the Miami and the warning wasn't followed up on.

Nikolas Cruz during his arrest after a fatal shooting Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, 2018 in Parkland, Florida.

Sanders reported from Parkland, McCausland reported from New York